Evercore ISI Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 125,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 152.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 312,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.