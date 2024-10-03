Evercore ISI Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

