Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.