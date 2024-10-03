EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,071 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $21,655.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $16,897.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 302,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

