EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 1,641 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28.

On Monday, August 19th, David Brainard sold 661 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $14,535.39.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $20,674.68.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 302,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.