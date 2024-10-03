EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.24

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 7867912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

EVgo Trading Up 54.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. EVgo’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of EVgo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

