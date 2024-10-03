Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.