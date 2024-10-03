Exact Sciences (EXAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/1/2024 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Exact Sciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 9/13/2024 – Exact Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Exact Sciences is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 698,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
