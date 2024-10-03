Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EE opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

