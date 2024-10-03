Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$52.58 and last traded at C$52.29, with a volume of 143841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.993784 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

