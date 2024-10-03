Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

