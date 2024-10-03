Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,968.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,968 ($53.08) and last traded at GBX 3,931 ($52.58), with a volume of 1099367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,930 ($52.57).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.98) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($46.85).

The company has a market cap of £36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,043.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,669.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,566.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

