Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

