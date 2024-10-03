Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.83. Approximately 3,430,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,776,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

