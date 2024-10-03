FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $470.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.46.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $457.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day moving average is $427.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.