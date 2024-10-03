Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,425.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,854.17.

TSE:FFH traded up C$14.09 on Thursday, reaching C$1,722.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,721. The firm has a market cap of C$36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,604.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,555.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$1,070.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,739.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 208.8998764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,358.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,176. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

