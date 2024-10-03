Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Plans $20.00 — Dividend

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

