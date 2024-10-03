Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

