Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0.2%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5,310.00 and last traded at $5,340.00. Approximately 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,350.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,093.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,842.09.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

