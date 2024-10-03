Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.70. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 81,253 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 24,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

