Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $903,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

