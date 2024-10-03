FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,018,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.74.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

