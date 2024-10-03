Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Up 0.4%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

