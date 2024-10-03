Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

