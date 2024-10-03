Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 128,161 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 255,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FENY stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.