Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTCGet Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.58. Approximately 4,394,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,846,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBTC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

