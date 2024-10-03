Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Acquires 5,500 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,708.40).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of Filtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,511.17).

Filtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Filtronic stock opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.47. The company has a market capitalization of £141.40 million, a PE ratio of 6,431.50 and a beta of 0.87.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

