Financial Analysis: Lineage (LINE) & Its Peers

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lineage to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Lineage Competitors -6.20% -1.63% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lineage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.33 billion N/A -5.62 Lineage Competitors $972.78 million $123.41 million 21.50

Analyst Ratings

Lineage has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lineage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Lineage Competitors 4125 14510 14447 373 2.33

Lineage presently has a consensus price target of $93.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Lineage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lineage pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out -8.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lineage beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

