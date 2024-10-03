Financial Comparison: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. McEwen Mining pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vox Royalty pays out 500.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for McEwen Mining and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vox Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $185.79 million 2.55 $55.30 million $1.64 5.66 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 12.32 -$100,000.00 $0.01 301.30

McEwen Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining 46.32% 18.08% 13.69% Vox Royalty 0.44% 2.06% 1.75%

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Vox Royalty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

