Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Buys 50,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($28,620.69).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$42,400.00 ($29,241.38).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan bought 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($66,137.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

