Fiona Tan Sells 10,040 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.1 %

W traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,299. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Wayfair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 46.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

