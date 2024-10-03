First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stake Lifted by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after acquiring an additional 448,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,619,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 301,443 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.6 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.