First Community Trust NA Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

