First Community Trust NA Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.74.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.