First Community Trust NA Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.