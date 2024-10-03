First Community Trust NA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

