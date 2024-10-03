First Community Trust NA Makes New $129,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

VFQY stock opened at $141.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

