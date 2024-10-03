First Community Trust NA Purchases 1,275 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

First Community Trust NA grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -218.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

