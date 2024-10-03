First Community Trust NA Purchases 434 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 528.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.86 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day moving average of $310.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

