First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.