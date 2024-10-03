First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

