First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $365,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

