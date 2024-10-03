First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.12 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.15.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.82 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

