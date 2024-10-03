First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 33,010 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.