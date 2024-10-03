First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,842,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

