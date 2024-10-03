First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 277 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.95 and its 200-day moving average is $545.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

