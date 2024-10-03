First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 4,472 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.