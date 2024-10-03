First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 564 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

