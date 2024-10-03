First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 825 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $167.73 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

