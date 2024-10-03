First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 841 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

